Survey of Glenwood Springs diesel prices shows where to save $0.31 per gallon
(GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO) Savings of as much as $0.31 per gallon on diesel were available in the Glenwood Springs area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Glenwood Springs area on Tuesday, found that Kum & Go at 105 6Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.59 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Phillips 66 at 1304 Grand Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.9
The average price across the greater Glenwood Springs area was $3.66, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.81
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.34
$4.69
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.87
$4.17
$4.47
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.84
$4.14
$4.44
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.80
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$3.69
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
