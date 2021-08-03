Survey of Glenwood Springs diesel prices shows where to save $0.31 per gallon

(GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO) Savings of as much as $0.31 per gallon on diesel were available in the Glenwood Springs area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Glenwood Springs area on Tuesday, found that Kum & Go at 105 6Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.59 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Phillips 66 at 1304 Grand Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.9

The average price across the greater Glenwood Springs area was $3.66, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Kum & Go 105 6Th St, Glenwood Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.81 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Circle K 2119 Grand Ave, Glenwood Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.34 $ 4.69 $ 3.59

Shell 2310 S. Glen Ave., Glenwood Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ 4.17 $ 4.47 $ 3.59

LOCO 51171 Highway 6 & 24, Glenwood Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ 4.14 $ 4.44 $ 3.59

Kum & Go 2510 Gilstrap Ct, Glenwood Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.80 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Conoco 3006 S Glen Ave, Glenwood Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.