Hot Springs Village, AR

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Hot Springs Village

Posted by 
Hot Springs Village Bulletin
 3 days ago
(HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR) You could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on diesel in Hot Springs Village, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Hot Springs Village area went to Murphy USA at 3608 N Ar-7, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.02, at Valero at 3371 N Ar-7, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA

3608 N Ar-7, Hot Springs Village
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.99

Valero

3371 N Ar-7, Hot Springs Village
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$3.39
$3.02

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hot Springs Village, AR
ABOUT

With Hot Springs Village Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

