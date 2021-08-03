Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Hot Springs Village

(HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR) You could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on diesel in Hot Springs Village, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Hot Springs Village area went to Murphy USA at 3608 N Ar-7, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.02, at Valero at 3371 N Ar-7, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 3608 N Ar-7, Hot Springs Village

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Valero 3371 N Ar-7, Hot Springs Village

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.02

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.