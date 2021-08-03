Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Hot Springs Village
(HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR) You could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on diesel in Hot Springs Village, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Hot Springs Village area went to Murphy USA at 3608 N Ar-7, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.02, at Valero at 3371 N Ar-7, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$3.39
$3.02
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
