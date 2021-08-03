Cancel
Rice Lake, WI

Price checks register Rice Lake diesel price, cheapest station

Rice Lake Today
Rice Lake Today
 3 days ago
(RICE LAKE, WI) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Rice Lake area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Rice Lake area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Marketplace Express at 360 S Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Kwik Trip at 220 W Knapp St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Marketplace Express

360 S Main St, Rice Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.34
$3.69
$3.19

Kwik Trip

220 W Knapp St, Rice Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.89
$3.29

Cenex

924 Hammond Ave, Rice Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$--
$3.29

Cenex

2022 Cenex Dr, Rice Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29

Cenex

1910 Macauley Ave, Rice Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29

Kwik Trip

2851 Decker Dr, Rice Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.89
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Rice Lake Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

