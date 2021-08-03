Price checks register Rice Lake diesel price, cheapest station

(RICE LAKE, WI) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Rice Lake area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Rice Lake area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Marketplace Express at 360 S Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Kwik Trip at 220 W Knapp St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Marketplace Express 360 S Main St, Rice Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Kwik Trip 220 W Knapp St, Rice Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Cenex 924 Hammond Ave, Rice Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.29

Cenex 2022 Cenex Dr, Rice Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Cenex 1910 Macauley Ave, Rice Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Kwik Trip 2851 Decker Dr, Rice Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.