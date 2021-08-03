Price checks register Rice Lake diesel price, cheapest station
(RICE LAKE, WI) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Rice Lake area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Rice Lake area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Marketplace Express at 360 S Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Kwik Trip at 220 W Knapp St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$3.34
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$3.89
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$3.89
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
