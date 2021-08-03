Cancel
Eufaula, AL

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Eufaula

Eufaula Times
Eufaula Times
 3 days ago
(EUFAULA, AL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.24 if you’re buying diesel in Eufaula, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Eufaula area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.79, at Liberty at 1193 Us-82. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.03, listed at CITGO at 732 Us-82 E.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.96, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Liberty

1193 Us-82, Georgetown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$2.79

Marathon

1 Main St, Georgetown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.84
$3.99
$2.95

Gulf

1213 Us-82, Georgetown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.95

Murphy USA

3182 S Eufaula Ave, Eufaula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.18
$3.53
$2.97

Marathon

130 N Eufaula Ave, Eufaula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99

Exxon

1000 S Eufaula Ave , Eufaula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

