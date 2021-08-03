Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Eufaula

(EUFAULA, AL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.24 if you’re buying diesel in Eufaula, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Eufaula area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.79, at Liberty at 1193 Us-82. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.03, listed at CITGO at 732 Us-82 E.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.96, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Liberty 1193 Us-82, Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Marathon 1 Main St, Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.84 $ 3.99 $ 2.95

Gulf 1213 Us-82, Georgetown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Murphy USA 3182 S Eufaula Ave, Eufaula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 3.53 $ 2.97

Marathon 130 N Eufaula Ave, Eufaula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 1000 S Eufaula Ave , Eufaula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.