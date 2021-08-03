Cancel
Clearlake, CA

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Clearlake station

Clearlake Dispatch
 3 days ago
(CLEARLAKE, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.60 depending on where in Clearlake they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Clearlake area went to Fastrip Fuel & Nott's Liquors at 14772 Lakeshore Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.79, at Chevron at 13430 Ca-20, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.57, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Fastrip Fuel & Nott's Liquors

14772 Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.19
card
card$4.11
$4.31
$4.41
$4.31

Chevron

9815 Ca-53, Lower Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.59
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.69

Chevron

12589 E Ca-20, Clearlake Oaks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.59
card
card$4.79
$4.99
$5.09
$4.69

Chevron

13430 Ca-20, Clearlake Oaks
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.75
$4.95
$5.05
$4.69
card
card$4.85
$5.05
$5.15
$4.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Clearlake Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

