Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Clearlake station
(CLEARLAKE, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.60 depending on where in Clearlake they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Clearlake area went to Fastrip Fuel & Nott's Liquors at 14772 Lakeshore Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.79, at Chevron at 13430 Ca-20, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.57, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.19
|card
card$4.11
$4.31
$4.41
$4.31
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.59
|card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.59
|card
card$4.79
$4.99
$5.09
$4.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.75
$4.95
$5.05
$4.69
|card
card$4.85
$5.05
$5.15
$4.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
