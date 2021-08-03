Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Clearlake station

(CLEARLAKE, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.60 depending on where in Clearlake they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Clearlake area went to Fastrip Fuel & Nott's Liquors at 14772 Lakeshore Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.79, at Chevron at 13430 Ca-20, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.57, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Fastrip Fuel & Nott's Liquors 14772 Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.11 $ 4.31 $ 4.41 $ 4.31

Chevron 9815 Ca-53, Lower Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.59 card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.69

Chevron 12589 E Ca-20, Clearlake Oaks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.59 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ 4.69

Chevron 13430 Ca-20, Clearlake Oaks

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.75 $ 4.95 $ 5.05 $ 4.69 card card $ 4.85 $ 5.05 $ 5.15 $ 4.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.