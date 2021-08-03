Price check: Diesel prices around Decatur
(DECATUR, TX) Savings of as much as $0.25 per gallon on diesel were available in the Decatur area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Decatur area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 1105 N Us-287had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.74 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mobil at 114 Us-287 N , which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99
The average price across the greater Decatur area was $2.86, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.16
$3.46
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.59
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0