Price check: Diesel prices around Decatur

(DECATUR, TX) Savings of as much as $0.25 per gallon on diesel were available in the Decatur area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Decatur area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 1105 N Us-287had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.74 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mobil at 114 Us-287 N , which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99

The average price across the greater Decatur area was $2.86, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Exxon 1105 N Us-287, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.74

Shell 2105 S College Ave, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.74

Alon 1305 S Us-287 , Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 2.75

Shell 1306 E Business Hwy 380, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 2.85

QuikTrip 701 W Hale Ave, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Murphy USA 806 S Us-287, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.