Covington, TN

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Covington

Covington Digest
Covington Digest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kK3V4_0bGLJQ2y00

(COVINGTON, TN) You could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on diesel in Covington, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Covington area went to Murphy USA at 1631 Us-51 S, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Exxon at 1725 Us-51, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Covington area was $3.12, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA

1631 Us-51 S, Covington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.11
$3.41
$2.95

Exxon

1725 Us-51, Covington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.59
$3.89
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Covington Digest

Covington Digest

With Covington Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

