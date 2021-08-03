Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Covington
(COVINGTON, TN) You could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on diesel in Covington, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Covington area went to Murphy USA at 1631 Us-51 S, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Exxon at 1725 Us-51, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Covington area was $3.12, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.11
$3.41
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.59
$3.89
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
