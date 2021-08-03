Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Covington

(COVINGTON, TN) You could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on diesel in Covington, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Covington area went to Murphy USA at 1631 Us-51 S, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Exxon at 1725 Us-51, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Covington area was $3.12, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 1631 Us-51 S, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 2.95

Exxon 1725 Us-51, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.