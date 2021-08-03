Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Snyder

(SNYDER, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.22 in the greater Snyder area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Snyder area went to Summit at 2500 25Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.07 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Valero at 1180 Us-180, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Snyder area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Summit 2500 25Th St, Snyder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.07

Alon 3200 Lamesa Hwy, Snyder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 3.07

Stripes 1900 Kings Hwy Pl, Snyder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 3.07

Stripes 1300 E Coliseum Dr, Snyder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.09

GC 1102 N College Ave, Snyder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Valero 1180 Us-180, Snyder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.