Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Snyder
(SNYDER, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.22 in the greater Snyder area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Snyder area went to Summit at 2500 25Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.07 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Valero at 1180 Us-180, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Snyder area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.29
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0