Local price review shows Emporia diesel price, cheapest station
(EMPORIA, VA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.56 if you’re buying diesel in Emporia, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Emporia area went to Sunoco at 932 W Atlantic St , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.55, at Pilot at 781 Moores Ferry Rd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.33, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$3.48
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$3.53
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.49
|card
card$3.00
$--
$--
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
