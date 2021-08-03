Cancel
Emporia, VA

Local price review shows Emporia diesel price, cheapest station

Emporia Daily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0bGLJOWk00

(EMPORIA, VA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.56 if you’re buying diesel in Emporia, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Emporia area went to Sunoco at 932 W Atlantic St , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.55, at Pilot at 781 Moores Ferry Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.33, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco

932 W Atlantic St , Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99

MS 58 Plaza

1001 Pleasant Shade Rd , Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.08

Exxon

1589 Skippers Rd, Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.14

Mahal Mart

103 Cloverleaf Dr, Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.38

Love's Travel Stop

770 Moores Ferry Rd, Skippers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$3.48
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$3.53

Shell

930 W Atlantic St, Emporia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$3.49
card
card$3.00
$--
$--
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Emporia Daily

Emporia, VA
With Emporia Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

