Local price review shows Emporia diesel price, cheapest station

(EMPORIA, VA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.56 if you’re buying diesel in Emporia, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Emporia area went to Sunoco at 932 W Atlantic St , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.55, at Pilot at 781 Moores Ferry Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.33, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco 932 W Atlantic St , Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

MS 58 Plaza 1001 Pleasant Shade Rd , Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.08

Exxon 1589 Skippers Rd, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Mahal Mart 103 Cloverleaf Dr, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.38

Love's Travel Stop 770 Moores Ferry Rd, Skippers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.48 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.53

Shell 930 W Atlantic St, Emporia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 3.00 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.