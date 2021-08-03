Survey of Jennings diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.23
(JENNINGS, LA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.23 in the greater Jennings area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Jennings area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 323 W Interstate Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.92 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 15125 La-395, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.15
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$3.02
$3.32
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0