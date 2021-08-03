Survey of Jennings diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.23

(JENNINGS, LA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.23 in the greater Jennings area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Jennings area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 323 W Interstate Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.92 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 15125 La-395, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.15

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 323 W Interstate Dr, Jennings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ 2.92

Shop Rite 1823 Elton Rd, Jennings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 2.99

Shell 1919 Evangeline Rd, Jennings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Chevron 15125 La-395, Roanoke

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.