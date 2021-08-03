Cancel
Jennings, LA

Survey of Jennings diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.23

Jennings Times
Jennings Times
 3 days ago
(JENNINGS, LA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.23 in the greater Jennings area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Jennings area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 323 W Interstate Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.92 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 15125 La-395, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.15

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA

323 W Interstate Dr, Jennings
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$2.92

Shop Rite

1823 Elton Rd, Jennings
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.02
$3.32
$2.99

Shell

1919 Evangeline Rd, Jennings
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.05

Chevron

15125 La-395, Roanoke
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Jennings Times

Jennings Times

Jennings, LA
With Jennings Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy