Jackson, WY

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Jackson

Jackson News Watch
 3 days ago
(JACKSON, WY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.31 if you’re buying diesel in Jackson, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Jackson area on Tuesday, found that Maverik at 1005 S Us-89had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.98 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 401 N Cache Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.29

The average price across the greater Jackson area was $4.03, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Maverik

1005 S Us-89, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.94
$4.14
$4.34
$3.98

Smith's

1425 S Us-89, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.94
$4.04
$4.24
$3.98

Exxon

560 W Broadway, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.19
$4.25
$3.99

Shell

580 W Broadway, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.10
$4.25
$3.99

Phillips 66

1055 W Broadway, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.10
$4.25
$3.99

Sinclair

400 S Us-89, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$4.02

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Jackson News Watch

Jackson, WY
ABOUT

With Jackson News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

