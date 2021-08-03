Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Jackson
(JACKSON, WY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.31 if you’re buying diesel in Jackson, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Jackson area on Tuesday, found that Maverik at 1005 S Us-89had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.98 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 401 N Cache Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.29
The average price across the greater Jackson area was $4.03, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.94
$4.14
$4.34
$3.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.94
$4.04
$4.24
$3.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.95
$4.19
$4.25
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.95
$4.10
$4.25
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.95
$4.10
$4.25
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$4.02
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
