Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Jackson

(JACKSON, WY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.31 if you’re buying diesel in Jackson, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Jackson area on Tuesday, found that Maverik at 1005 S Us-89had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.98 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 401 N Cache Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.29

The average price across the greater Jackson area was $4.03, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Maverik 1005 S Us-89, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.94 $ 4.14 $ 4.34 $ 3.98

Smith's 1425 S Us-89, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.94 $ 4.04 $ 4.24 $ 3.98

Exxon 560 W Broadway, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.19 $ 4.25 $ 3.99

Shell 580 W Broadway, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.10 $ 4.25 $ 3.99

Phillips 66 1055 W Broadway, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.10 $ 4.25 $ 3.99

Sinclair 400 S Us-89, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.02

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.