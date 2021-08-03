Cancel
Baxley, GA

Diesel price check: This is Baxley's cheapest station

Baxley Voice
Baxley Voice
 3 days ago
(BAXLEY, GA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Baxley they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Baxley area went to Circle K at 601 S Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Valero at 376 W Parker St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Baxley area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K

601 S Main St, Baxley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$2.90
$2.99

Hungry Lion

1075 Blackshear Hwy, Baxley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$2.90
$2.99

Fastrac

1281 Blackshear Hwy, Baxley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$2.90
$2.99

Valero

376 W Parker St, Baxley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Baxley Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

