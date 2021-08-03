Diesel price check: This is Baxley's cheapest station
(BAXLEY, GA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Baxley they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Baxley area went to Circle K at 601 S Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Valero at 376 W Parker St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Baxley area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$2.90
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$2.90
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$2.90
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
