Diesel price check: This is Baxley's cheapest station

(BAXLEY, GA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Baxley they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Baxley area went to Circle K at 601 S Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Valero at 376 W Parker St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Baxley area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K 601 S Main St, Baxley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ 2.90 $ 2.99

Hungry Lion 1075 Blackshear Hwy, Baxley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ 2.90 $ 2.99

Fastrac 1281 Blackshear Hwy, Baxley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ 2.90 $ 2.99

Valero 376 W Parker St, Baxley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.