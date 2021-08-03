Diesel price update: Fort Morgan's cheapest station

(FORT MORGAN, CO) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.11 depending on where in Fort Morgan they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Fort Morgan area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.18, at Safeway at 620 W Platte Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Midwest Gas & Grocery at 105 S Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Safeway 620 W Platte Ave, Fort Morgan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.41 $ 3.62 $ 3.83 $ 3.18

Maverik 1206 Main Street, Fort Morgan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.41 $ 3.61 $ 3.81 $ 3.18

Phillips 66 1300 Main St, Fort Morgan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.62 $ 3.85 $ 3.19

Sinclair 19950 E Railroad Ave, Fort Morgan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.46 $ -- $ 3.85 $ 3.23

Conoco 825 Main St, Fort Morgan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.69 $ 3.95 $ 3.25

Sinclair 601 Main St, Fort Morgan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.94 $ 3.27

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.