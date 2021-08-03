Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Morgan, CO

Diesel price update: Fort Morgan's cheapest station

Posted by 
Fort Morgan News Flash
Fort Morgan News Flash
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdurS_0bGLJKzq00

(FORT MORGAN, CO) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.11 depending on where in Fort Morgan they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Fort Morgan area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.18, at Safeway at 620 W Platte Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Midwest Gas & Grocery at 105 S Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Safeway

620 W Platte Ave, Fort Morgan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.41
$3.62
$3.83
$3.18

Maverik

1206 Main Street, Fort Morgan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.41
$3.61
$3.81
$3.18

Phillips 66

1300 Main St, Fort Morgan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.62
$3.85
$3.19

Sinclair

19950 E Railroad Ave, Fort Morgan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.46
$--
$3.85
$3.23

Conoco

825 Main St, Fort Morgan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$3.69
$3.95
$3.25

Sinclair

601 Main St, Fort Morgan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.94
$3.27

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Fort Morgan News Flash

Fort Morgan News Flash

Fort Morgan, CO
25
Followers
120
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Morgan News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Morgan, CO
Fort Morgan, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Business
Fort Morgan, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Industry
Local
Colorado Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Safeway#Midwest Gas Grocery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Traffic1380kcim.com

Natural Gas Prices Now Averaging Over $4 Per MMbtu Across The State

Natural gas prices are now over $4 on average after another increase this past week. As of Wednesday, the reported prices rose by $.17 at the Henry Hub and is now at $4.14 per MMbtu. Two retail fuels held steady while one dropped by a dime. AAA of Iowa reports the average price of unleaded gasoline across the state has remained at $3, which is $.95 higher than last year and $.19 lower than the national average, which saw a $.03 increase over the week. Diesel prices were also unchanged at $3.12 per gallon, $.91 higher than a year ago and $.17 less than the national average. Wholesale ethanol is the only reported fuel that saw a price decrease, down $.10 to $2.22 per gallon.
Trafficalbuquerqueexpress.com

Steep fuel prices announced for this week

The petrol price will increase by 91 cents per litre (c/l) in August, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) said. The DMRE on Saturday issued a statement indicating steep fuel hikes next month - among the main drivers include an increase in the Brent crude oil price from $73 per barrel to $74 per barrel, as well as an increase in international petroleum product prices, depreciation of the rand exchange rate and the implementation of a slate levy of 6.58c/l. The slate levy is a mechanism implemented to finance under recovery by the South African petroleum industry.
Virginia Statewsvaonline.com

Virginia gas prices steady

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSVA) – A downturn in gas prices was short-lived according to the folks who keep a keen eye on the situation. GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan says continued strong gasoline demand in the U.S. has pushed oil prices back up after a brief lull. Here...
Trafficagfax.com

Fuel Report: Diesel, Gas Prices Down Slightly

The U.S. average diesel fuel price decreased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.34 per gallon on July 26, 92 cents higher than a year ago. The Midwest price decreased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.26 per gallon, and the Gulf Coast and East Coast prices each decreased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.08 per gallon and $3.31 per gallon, respectively. The Rocky Mountain price increased more than 1 cent to $3.65 per gallon, and the West Coast price increased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.93 per gallon.
TrafficWTAJ

Average US gas price rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.22

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents over the past two weeks to $3.22 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas supply is abundant, which could keep prices from spiking further. The price at the pump...
TrafficNewsweek

What Impact Does the COVID Delta Variant Have on Gas Prices?

The nation's average gas price has fallen slightly after reaching high for 2021, according to data released on Monday. Both industry monitor GasBuddy and the American Automobile Association (AAA) attributed the decrease in price partly to the increase in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant. Last week, the nation's...
TrafficPosted by
WJON

Gas Prices Steady as Demand Remains High

UNDATED -- Gas prices dipped slightly. GasBuddy.com says gas prices in Minnesota have fallen .5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3. Gas prices in the state are 5.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 92 cents a gallon higher than a year ago. The...
TrafficWSET

Summer driving, tight supply gasses fuel prices at the pump

The economic recovery is pumping up gas prices. Drivers are facing pricier fill-ups as more people hit the road for work, travel and other activities that the virus pandemic halted. Higher demand for gasoline is running up against lagging supply as the energy industry slowly ramps up after more than a year of production and staff cuts.
TrafficFOXBusiness

Gas prices hits record $3.15 a gallon amid oil price surge

Americans are paying an average of $3.15 per gallon for gas — the most in seven years — as the economy reopens and people hit the road in droves. At $3.147 a gallon, the average national price of regular unleaded gasoline is now nearly $1 higher than where it was this time last year, according to data from the American Automobile Association.
TrafficOrange Leader

See where gas prices are headed after U.S. gasoline demand hits new high

Average gas prices in most states finally drifted lower in the last week with oil prices struggling under the weight of a rise in new COVID cases thanks to the Delta variant and OPEC’s increase in oil production. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, consumers aren’t yet...
Trafficagfax.com

Fuel Report: Diesel, Gas Over 90 Cents Higher Than Last Year

The U.S. average diesel fuel price increased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.34 per gallon on July 19, 91 cents higher than a year ago. The Rocky Mountain price increased 4 cents to $3.63 per gallon, the West Coast price increased more than 2 cents to $3.93 per gallon, and the Midwest price increased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.26 per gallon. The East Coast and Gulf Coast prices were unchanged, remaining at $3.31 per gallon and $3.08 per gallon, respectively.
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 13 Bcf

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 13 Bcf as of July 30, 2021. Working gas in storage was 2,727 Bcf as of Friday, July 30, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 13 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 542 Bcf less than last year at this time and 185 Bcf below the five-year average of 2,912 Bcf.
TrafficDaily News

Increased demand for gasoline leaves Americans paying more at the pump

Fueled by a pandemic that left them stir crazy, folks are hitting the road at a robust pace this summer, driving up the demand for gasoline. At 10 million barrels per day, gasoline demand set an Energy Information Administration record last week, according to the AAA auto club. The nearly 1 million barrel-per-day jump in demand pushed the U.S. average price at the pump to $3.14 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.
Traffic1380kcim.com

Fuel Prices Remain Steady Across The Board For The Past Week

Fuel prices across the board remained relatively steady over the past week with the only increase seen in natural gas. According to AAA Iowa, as of Wednesday the average price of unleaded gasoline across the state remained at $3 per gallon. This is $.94 higher than last year and $.16 lower than the national average. Retail diesel prices were also unchanged at $3.12, $.90 higher than a year ago and $.15 lower than the national average. Wholesale ethanol remains at $2.32 per gallon. Natural gas prices had seen sizeable increases over the past several weeks, but only rose $.03 at the Henry Hub over the course of the past week and currently sits at $3.97 per MMbtu.
Trafficruralradio.com

Gas prices continue upward trend

Washington — The U.S. average retail price for regular gasoline rose to $3.15 a gallon on Monday. That’s up 2 cents from a week ago, based on the weekly price survey by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Pump prices were highest in the West Coast states at $3.88 a gallon,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy