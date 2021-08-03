Diesel price update: Fort Morgan's cheapest station
(FORT MORGAN, CO) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.11 depending on where in Fort Morgan they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Fort Morgan area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.18, at Safeway at 620 W Platte Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Midwest Gas & Grocery at 105 S Main St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.41
$3.62
$3.83
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.41
$3.61
$3.81
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.62
$3.85
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.46
$--
$3.85
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$3.69
$3.95
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.94
$3.27
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0