Jasper diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.04

(JASPER, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.04 if you’re buying diesel in Jasper, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Jasper area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.91, at Murphy USA at 802 W Gibson St. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.95, listed at Valero at 850 E Gibson St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.93, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 802 W Gibson St, Jasper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 2.91

Valero 850 E Gibson St, Jasper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.