Jasper diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.04
(JASPER, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.04 if you’re buying diesel in Jasper, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Jasper area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.91, at Murphy USA at 802 W Gibson St. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.95, listed at Valero at 850 E Gibson St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.93, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$2.98
$3.28
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0