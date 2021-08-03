Cancel
Jasper, TX

Jasper diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.04

Jasper News Flash
 3 days ago
(JASPER, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.04 if you’re buying diesel in Jasper, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Jasper area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.91, at Murphy USA at 802 W Gibson St. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.95, listed at Valero at 850 E Gibson St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.93, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA

802 W Gibson St, Jasper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$2.98
$3.28
$2.91

Valero

850 E Gibson St, Jasper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

With Jasper News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

