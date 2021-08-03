Cancel
North Adams, MA

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints North Adams's cheapest

North Adams Today
North Adams Today
 3 days ago
(NORTH ADAMS, MA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.04 depending on where in North Adams they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater North Adams area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Cumberland Farms at 594 Union St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.13, listed at Mobil at 160 Howland Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Cumberland Farms

594 Union St, North Adams
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$3.09

Cumberland Farms

1366 Curran Hwy, North Adams
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.05
$3.25
$3.09

Mobil

160 Howland Ave, Adams
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.23
$3.59
$3.13

7-Eleven

223 Columbia St, Adams
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$3.13

Racing Mart

73 Columbia St, Adams
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$--
$3.49
$3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

North Adams Today

North Adams Today

North Adams, MA
With North Adams Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

