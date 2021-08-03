Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints North Adams's cheapest

(NORTH ADAMS, MA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.04 depending on where in North Adams they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater North Adams area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Cumberland Farms at 594 Union St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.13, listed at Mobil at 160 Howland Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Cumberland Farms 594 Union St, North Adams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Cumberland Farms 1366 Curran Hwy, North Adams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.09

Mobil 160 Howland Ave, Adams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.23 $ 3.59 $ 3.13

7-Eleven 223 Columbia St, Adams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.13

Racing Mart 73 Columbia St, Adams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.