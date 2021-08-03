Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Perryville
(PERRYVILLE, MO) You could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on diesel in Perryville, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Perryville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.84, at R & P Oil at 116 N Kingshighway St. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Conoco at 312 S Kingshighway St.
The average price across the greater Perryville area was $2.92, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.74
$--
$--
$2.84
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$2.95
$3.25
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
