Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Perryville

(PERRYVILLE, MO) You could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on diesel in Perryville, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Perryville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.84, at R & P Oil at 116 N Kingshighway St. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Conoco at 312 S Kingshighway St.

The average price across the greater Perryville area was $2.92, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

R & P Oil 116 N Kingshighway St, Perryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84 card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Moto Mart 1300 S Perryville Blvd, Perryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 2.85

Barnes Mart 509 S Kingshighway , Perryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

MFA 1042 Industrial Dr, Perryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Conoco 312 S Kingshighway St, Perryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Casey's 621 N Kingshighway St, Perryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.