Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Perryville, MO

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Perryville

Posted by 
Perryville News Watch
Perryville News Watch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z2IBF_0bGLJHLf00

(PERRYVILLE, MO) You could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on diesel in Perryville, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Perryville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.84, at R & P Oil at 116 N Kingshighway St. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Conoco at 312 S Kingshighway St.

The average price across the greater Perryville area was $2.92, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

R & P Oil

116 N Kingshighway St, Perryville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.74
$--
$--
$2.84
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89

Moto Mart

1300 S Perryville Blvd, Perryville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$2.95
$3.25
$2.85

Barnes Mart

509 S Kingshighway , Perryville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89

MFA

1042 Industrial Dr, Perryville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.89

Conoco

312 S Kingshighway St, Perryville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$2.99

Casey's

621 N Kingshighway St, Perryville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Perryville News Watch

Perryville News Watch

Perryville, MO
40
Followers
125
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Perryville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perryville, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#R P Oil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Related
TrafficFOXBusiness

Gas prices hit new record in summer travel rebound

U.S. gas prices reached a record high Thursday. The national average is sitting at $3.19 per gallon, which is the highest its been since Oct. 12, 2014, according to GasBuddy head petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan. "We're close to a peak" De Haan told FOX Business in a statement. He...
Lawrence County, INwbiw.com

Gas prices climbing

INDIANA – Indiana gas prices have risen 3.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.17 a gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana. Gas prices in Indiana are 6.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.07 a gallon...
TrafficTennessee Tribune

Gas Prices May Follow Demand Levels Lower

As U.S. gasoline prices continue rising, consumer demand appears to finally be letting up and prices could eventually fall below $3 per gallon by the autumn, analysts told Zenger. Travel club AAA reported a national average retail price of $3.15 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline on Tuesday, slightly...
TrafficCitizen Tribune

Gas prices fall 8 cents

Tennessee gas prices have fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.85 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Gas prices in Tennessee are 2.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 94.9 cents per gallon higher than...
TrafficCitizen Tribune

State gas prices remain unchanged

Tennessee gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.85/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Gas prices in Tennessee are 1.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 94.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy...
TrafficTimes and Democrat

Carolina gas prices dip

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Motorists saw some positive change at the pump on the week with gas prices in the Carolinas declining, as U.S. gasoline demand remained relatively flat and crude oil prices began to fluctuate. “It’s too early to determine if cheaper gas prices will be sustained or continue their...
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) You could be saving up to $0.69 per gallon on diesel in Newark, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Newark area went to 7-Eleven at 4995 Mowry Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.94 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.63, at Chevron at 30151 Industrial Pkwy Sw, the survey found:
Los Altos, CAPosted by
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Local price review shows Los Altos diesel price, cheapest station

(LOS ALTOS, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.00 in the greater Los Altos area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Los Altos area went to ARCO at 840 San Antonio Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.99, at Valero at 498 N Mathilda Ave, the survey found:
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $2.00 if you’re buying diesel in Manhattan, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Manhattan area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr.

Comments / 0

Community Policy