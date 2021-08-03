Thirsty truck? Here's Arkadelphia's cheapest diesel

(ARKADELPHIA, AR) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.16 depending on where in Arkadelphia they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Arkadelphia area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at Exxon at 3036 W Pine St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.45, listed at Pilot at 170 Valley St.

The average price across the greater Arkadelphia area was $3.37, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Exxon 3036 W Pine St, Arkadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.61 $ 3.29

Exxon 144 Valley St, Caddo Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Shell 180 Valley St, Caddo Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pilot 170 Valley St, Caddo Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.45 card card $ 2.96 $ 3.33 $ 3.70 $ 3.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.