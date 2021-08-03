Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Winnemucca
(WINNEMUCCA, NV) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.36 in the greater Winnemucca area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Winnemucca area on Tuesday, found that City Gas & Liquor at 240 W Winnemucca Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.75 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 1880 W Winnemucca Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.11
The average price across the greater Winnemucca area was $3.96, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.90
$--
$4.25
$3.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$3.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$3.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.29
$4.39
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.05
$--
$--
$3.89
|card
card$4.15
$--
$--
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.75
$4.00
$4.15
$3.95
|card
card$3.81
$4.06
$4.21
$4.01
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
