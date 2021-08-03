Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Winnemucca

(WINNEMUCCA, NV) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.36 in the greater Winnemucca area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Winnemucca area on Tuesday, found that City Gas & Liquor at 240 W Winnemucca Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.75 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 1880 W Winnemucca Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.11

The average price across the greater Winnemucca area was $3.96, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

City Gas & Liquor 240 W Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.90 $ -- $ 4.25 $ 3.75

Maverik 605 W Haskell St., Winnemucca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 3.75

Maverik 863 E. Winnemucca Blvd., Winnemucca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 3.75

Chevron 1927 W Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 3.79

Chevron 471 E Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89 card card $ 4.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99

Conoco 597 W Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.75 $ 4.00 $ 4.15 $ 3.95 card card $ 3.81 $ 4.06 $ 4.21 $ 4.01

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.