Winnemucca, NV

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Winnemucca

Winnemucca Daily
 3 days ago
(WINNEMUCCA, NV) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.36 in the greater Winnemucca area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Winnemucca area on Tuesday, found that City Gas & Liquor at 240 W Winnemucca Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.75 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 1880 W Winnemucca Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.11

The average price across the greater Winnemucca area was $3.96, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

City Gas & Liquor

240 W Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.90
$--
$4.25
$3.75

Maverik

605 W Haskell St., Winnemucca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$3.75

Maverik

863 E. Winnemucca Blvd., Winnemucca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$3.75

Chevron

1927 W Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.29
$4.39
$3.79

Chevron

471 E Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.05
$--
$--
$3.89
card
card$4.15
$--
$--
$3.99

Conoco

597 W Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.75
$4.00
$4.15
$3.95
card
card$3.81
$4.06
$4.21
$4.01

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

