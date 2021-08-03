Cancel
Ogdensburg, NY

Price checks register Ogdensburg diesel price, cheapest station

Ogdensburg Dispatch
 3 days ago
(OGDENSBURG, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $121.81 if you’re buying diesel in Ogdensburg, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Ogdensburg area went to Sunoco at 728 Canton St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $124.9, at Ultramar at 110 Prescott Centre Dr, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $27.45, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco

728 Canton St, Ogdensburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.23
$3.53
$3.83
$3.09

Sunoco

1117 New York Ave, Ogdensburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.09

Valero

1111 Champlain St, Ogdensburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.23
$3.41
$3.59
$3.09

Sunoco

301 Champlain St, Ogdensburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.09

Ultramar

110 Prescott Centre Dr, Prescott
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$127.60
$142.60
$147.60
$124.90

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Ogdensburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

