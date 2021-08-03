Price checks register Ogdensburg diesel price, cheapest station

(OGDENSBURG, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $121.81 if you’re buying diesel in Ogdensburg, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Ogdensburg area went to Sunoco at 728 Canton St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $124.9, at Ultramar at 110 Prescott Centre Dr, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $27.45, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco 728 Canton St, Ogdensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ 3.83 $ 3.09

Sunoco 1117 New York Ave, Ogdensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.09

Valero 1111 Champlain St, Ogdensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.41 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Sunoco 301 Champlain St, Ogdensburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.09

Ultramar 110 Prescott Centre Dr, Prescott

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 127.60 $ 142.60 $ 147.60 $ 124.90

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.