Price checks register Ogdensburg diesel price, cheapest station
(OGDENSBURG, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $121.81 if you’re buying diesel in Ogdensburg, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Ogdensburg area went to Sunoco at 728 Canton St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $124.9, at Ultramar at 110 Prescott Centre Dr, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $27.45, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$3.53
$3.83
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$3.41
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$127.60
$142.60
$147.60
$124.90
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
