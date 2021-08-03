Diesel survey: Ottawa's cheapest station

(OTTAWA, KS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.34 if you’re buying diesel in Ottawa, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Ottawa area went to Cenex at 2120 S Princeton St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.04 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.38, at Love's Travel Stop at 203 E 27Th St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Ottawa area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Cenex 2120 S Princeton St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 334 N Main St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Amoco 1621 S Main St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Price Chopper Express 102 E 19Th St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.13

BP 2305 S Cedar St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.13

Cenex 846 S Main St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.