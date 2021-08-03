Cancel
Ottawa, KS

Diesel survey: Ottawa's cheapest station

Ottawa Today
Ottawa Today
 3 days ago
(OTTAWA, KS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.34 if you’re buying diesel in Ottawa, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Ottawa area went to Cenex at 2120 S Princeton St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.04 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.38, at Love's Travel Stop at 203 E 27Th St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Ottawa area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Cenex

2120 S Princeton St, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$3.04
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Casey's

334 N Main St, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Amoco

1621 S Main St, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Price Chopper Express

102 E 19Th St, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.13

BP

2305 S Cedar St, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$3.13

Cenex

846 S Main St, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.39
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ottawa Today

Ottawa Today

With Ottawa Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

