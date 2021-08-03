Diesel survey: Ottawa's cheapest station
(OTTAWA, KS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.34 if you’re buying diesel in Ottawa, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Ottawa area went to Cenex at 2120 S Princeton St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.04 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.38, at Love's Travel Stop at 203 E 27Th St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Ottawa area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$3.04
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.39
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
