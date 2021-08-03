Diesel: Dumas's cheapest, according to survey
(DUMAS, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.23 in the greater Dumas area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Dumas area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 2001 S Dumas Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.96 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 720 N Dumas Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.70
$3.00
$--
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.73
$--
$--
$2.99
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$3.14
|card
card$2.75
$--
$3.35
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
