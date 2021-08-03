Diesel: Dumas's cheapest, according to survey

(DUMAS, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.23 in the greater Dumas area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Dumas area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 2001 S Dumas Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.96 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 720 N Dumas Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 2001 S Dumas Ave, Dumas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 3.00 $ -- $ 2.96

Phillips 66 101 N Dumas Ave, Dumas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

United Express 1410 S Dumas Ave, Dumas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Valero 1603 S Dumas Ave, Dumas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Love's Travel Stop 720 N Dumas Ave, Dumas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.14 card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.35 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.