Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dumas, TX

Diesel: Dumas's cheapest, according to survey

Posted by 
Dumas Times
Dumas Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w9CAY_0bGLJCw200

(DUMAS, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.23 in the greater Dumas area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Dumas area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 2001 S Dumas Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.96 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 720 N Dumas Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA

2001 S Dumas Ave, Dumas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$3.00
$--
$2.96

Phillips 66

101 N Dumas Ave, Dumas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.99

United Express

1410 S Dumas Ave, Dumas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.73
$--
$--
$2.99
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.99

Valero

1603 S Dumas Ave, Dumas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$3.05

Love's Travel Stop

720 N Dumas Ave, Dumas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$3.14
card
card$2.75
$--
$3.35
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Dumas Times

Dumas Times

Dumas, TX
24
Followers
121
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dumas Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
City
Dumas, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Murphy Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Trafficaccesswdun.com

Statewide gas price average down this week

The statewide price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.96 as of Monday. That's the latest report from AAA, which reports Georgia's price is lower than the national average of $3.16. In our area, Lumpkin County had the highest prices at $3 a gallon, while Barrow County had...
Stark County, OHwhbc.com

Gas Prices Down Slightly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The price of gasoline has fallen off a few cents over the last few days. The AAA average price in Stark County Thursday morning is $3.03 a gallon. A year ago it was $1.95. The national average price is $3.16.

Comments / 0

Community Policy