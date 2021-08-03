Diesel: Lexington's cheapest, according to survey

(LEXINGTON, VA) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Lexington, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Lexington area on Tuesday, found that Sheetz at 605 E Nelson Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sheetz at 605 E Nelson St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

The average price across the greater Lexington area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sheetz 605 E Nelson St, Virginia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.