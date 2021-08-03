Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Detroit Lakes
(DETROIT LAKES, MN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Detroit Lakes area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Detroit Lakes area went to Holiday at 303 Frazee St E, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Holiday at 303 Frazee St E, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Detroit Lakes area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.25
$3.52
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.67
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
