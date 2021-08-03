Cancel
Detroit Lakes, MN

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Detroit Lakes

Detroit Lakes Post
 3 days ago
(DETROIT LAKES, MN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Detroit Lakes area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Detroit Lakes area went to Holiday at 303 Frazee St E, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Holiday at 303 Frazee St E, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Detroit Lakes area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Holiday

303 Frazee St E, Detroit Lakes
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.25
$3.52
$3.19

Casey's

104 Roosevelt Ave, Detroit Lakes
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.19

Mobil

1129 Us-10 E , Detroit Lakes
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Casey's

1306 Us 10, Detroit Lakes
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.67
$3.19

ARCO

24997 Cr-6, Detroit Lakes
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Detroit Lakes Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

