Pryor diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.04 savings at cheapest station

(PRYOR, OK) You could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on diesel in Pryor, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Pryor area went to Sinclair at 1 W Graham Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Shell at S Mill St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.96, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair 1 W Graham Ave, Pryor Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Murphy USA 5301 S Mill St, Pryor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 2.95

Shell S Mill St, Pryor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.10 $ 3.37 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.