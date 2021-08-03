Pryor diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.04 savings at cheapest station
(PRYOR, OK) You could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on diesel in Pryor, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Pryor area went to Sinclair at 1 W Graham Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Shell at S Mill St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.96, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.10
$3.37
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0