SWAT, Pittsburgh Police Called To South Side Home For Man Throwing Objects Out Of His Window

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — Police and SWAT teams were called to a home in the South Side Tuesday morning for a man reportedly in crisis.

Police responded to Jane Street around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday as well as last night.

They say the man in question was the only one in the residence, throwing objects out of his window but making no threats against anyone.

When authorities broke the windows of the home to get to him, he began throwing things at officers.

Officers took the man out of the residence around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The man is being taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

No one else was hurt in the incident.