Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Union City station

(UNION CITY, TN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.22 depending on where in Union City they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Union City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.96, at Murphy USA at 1429 W Reelfoot Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.18, listed at Phillips 66 at 2031 W Reelfoot Ave.

The average price across the greater Union City area was $3.03, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 1429 W Reelfoot Ave, Union City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.52 $ 2.96

Casey's 923 W Main St, Union City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.16 $ 3.26 $ 2.99

Huck's 1400 S First , Union City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Phillips 66 2031 W Reelfoot Ave, Union City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.