Pierre, SD

Pierre diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.05 savings at cheapest station

Pierre Journal
 3 days ago
(PIERRE, SD) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.05 in the greater Pierre area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Pierre area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.14, at Casey's at 1201 N Yellowstone St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Sinclair at 1619 N Harrison Ave.

The average price across the greater Pierre area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Casey's

1201 N Yellowstone St, Fort Pierre
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.54
$3.14

Triple M Travel Plaza

29265 Us-14, Pierre
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.14

Sinclair

1619 N Harrison Ave, Pierre
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Pierre, SD
With Pierre Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

