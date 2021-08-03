Pierre diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.05 savings at cheapest station
(PIERRE, SD) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.05 in the greater Pierre area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Pierre area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.14, at Casey's at 1201 N Yellowstone St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Sinclair at 1619 N Harrison Ave.
The average price across the greater Pierre area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.54
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
