Pierre diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.05 savings at cheapest station

(PIERRE, SD) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.05 in the greater Pierre area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Pierre area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.14, at Casey's at 1201 N Yellowstone St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Sinclair at 1619 N Harrison Ave.

The average price across the greater Pierre area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Casey's 1201 N Yellowstone St, Fort Pierre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 3.14

Triple M Travel Plaza 29265 Us-14, Pierre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Sinclair 1619 N Harrison Ave, Pierre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.