Shawano diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.11 per gallon
(SHAWANO, WI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.11 in the greater Shawano area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Shawano area went to People's Express at 716 S Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.08 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Kwik Trip at 1241E Green Bay Ave, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$3.34
$3.73
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$--
$3.73
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$--
$3.73
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$3.32
$3.72
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$3.32
$3.72
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
