Shawano diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.11 per gallon

(SHAWANO, WI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.11 in the greater Shawano area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Shawano area went to People's Express at 716 S Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.08 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Kwik Trip at 1241E Green Bay Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

People's Express 716 S Main St, Shawano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.34 $ 3.73 $ 3.08

People's Express 1206 E Green Bay St, Shawano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ 3.73 $ 3.08

People's Express 1381 E Green Bay St, Shawano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ 3.73 $ 3.08

Shawano Service 315 S Main St, Shawano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

BP N5847 State Highway 47 55, Shawano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 3.72 $ 3.09

Kwik Trip 1241E Green Bay Ave, Shawano

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 3.72 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.