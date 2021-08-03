Cancel
Shawano, WI

Shawano diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.11 per gallon

Posted by 
Shawano Digest
Shawano Digest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEnOA_0bGLJ2C100

(SHAWANO, WI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.11 in the greater Shawano area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Shawano area went to People's Express at 716 S Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.08 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Kwik Trip at 1241E Green Bay Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

People's Express

716 S Main St, Shawano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$3.34
$3.73
$3.08

People's Express

1206 E Green Bay St, Shawano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$--
$3.73
$3.08

People's Express

1381 E Green Bay St, Shawano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$--
$3.73
$3.08

Shawano Service

315 S Main St, Shawano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$3.09

BP

N5847 State Highway 47 55, Shawano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$3.32
$3.72
$3.09

Kwik Trip

1241E Green Bay Ave, Shawano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$3.32
$3.72
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Shawano Digest

Shawano Digest

Shawano, WI
ABOUT

With Shawano Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

