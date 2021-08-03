Survey of Lake Geneva diesel prices reveals $0.06 savings at cheapest station
(LAKE GENEVA, WI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.06 depending on where in Lake Geneva they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Lake Geneva area went to Mobil at 1415 Mill St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.08 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.14, at Kwik Trip at 700–798 Ann St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.47
$3.77
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.89
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.89
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.42
$3.89
$3.14
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:16 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
