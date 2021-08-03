Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Geneva, WI

Survey of Lake Geneva diesel prices reveals $0.06 savings at cheapest station

Posted by 
Lake Geneva Times
Lake Geneva Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rm0Xs_0bGLJ1JI00

(LAKE GENEVA, WI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.06 depending on where in Lake Geneva they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Lake Geneva area went to Mobil at 1415 Mill St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.08 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.14, at Kwik Trip at 700–798 Ann St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Mobil

1415 Mill St, Lyons
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$--
$--
$3.08

Mobil

N 1203 Park Rd, Pell Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.47
$3.77
$3.09

Kwik Trip

700–798 Ann St, Lake Geneva
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.89
$3.14

Kwik Trip

710 Williams St, Lake Geneva
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.89
$3.14

Mobil

350 N Edwards Blvd, Lake Geneva
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.42
$3.89
$3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:16 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Lake Geneva Times

Lake Geneva Times

Lake Geneva, WI
33
Followers
126
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lake Geneva Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
Lake Geneva, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Wi#Mobil#Kwik Trip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

We Have Bad News For Owners Of Old Electric Cars

EV drivers probably know this, but if you haven't checked one out yet, there are three types of charging ports. Tesla has its own proprietary system, though we did learn recently that it was going to open up its charging network to other makes and models using an adapter. The first EVs used a setup called CHAdeMO and most newer cars use the SAE's Combined Charging System, or CCS.
RetailFOXBusiness

Chip shortage makes work trucks scarce for businesses facing booming demand

Construction contractors, home cleaners and other service-based companies are struggling to find new work vehicles, a potential bottleneck in growing their businesses as demand for their services surges amid the rebounding economy. A shortage of computer chips that are used for everything from engines to air bags has disrupted vehicle...
Traffictorquenews.com

Charging an Electric Vehicle In Public Can Cost Triple What Fueling Up A “Gas-Guzzler” Does

Public EV charging can be ridiculously expensive. Here is what we paid to add 34 miles to a new 2022 model year EV at an EVgo charger. Charging an electric vehicle in public can range in price from free to very expensive. When we recently charged a new 2022 Chevrolet Bolt at an EVgo DC fast charger (DCFC) in Bedford, NH, we discover the pricey end of the spectrum can be more than it would cost to fuel a "gas-guzzling" V8-powered muscle car.
Gas PriceOutdoor Life

Diesel vs. Gas Engines: Which Is Best for Your Hunting Truck?

Diesel trucks have always been popular among hunters and anglers because they can tow heavier loads, they’re more efficient, and they typically last longer than gas engines. The two main drawbacks of a diesel are the price you pay at the pump (which is actually competitive with gas prices right now), and the weight of the engine. Diesel engines are bigger, thus heavier, and that’s not always a good thing for outdoorsmen and women, especially in wet fields or mud-sucked two-tracks. Diesels are also louder, so some hunters think they are more apt to spook game than a gas-powered truck.
Buying Carsarcamax.com

Average monthly payment amounts for the 10 most commonly-leased cars

Average monthly payment amounts for the 10 most commonly-leased cars. Leasing is an auto industry shorthand term for a long-term rental of a new vehicle, a method often used by businesses that provide company cars for their employees. But leasing is incredibly popular in the consumer market as well. Experian reports 26.66% of all new vehicles were leased in the first quarter of 2021—down from 30.68% in the first quarter of 2020, before the coronavirus hit the U.S. economy and workforce. There are regional differences as well. The northeast United States leads the nation with 46.29% of new vehicles being leased. In the southern U.S., that number is just 15.87%.
EconomyPosted by
CNN

The Great American Car Shortage won't be over for months

New York (CNN Business) — New car inventories, strained for months by a global semiconductor shortage and supply chain disruptions, aren't expected to begin recovering until September -— and will remain well below their pre-pandemic levels through next year, according to Goldman Sachs. Automakers in recent weeks have sharply revised...
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...
CarsKWQC

AAA Motor Club: How accurate is the miles-to-empty gauge on your vehicle?

AURORA, Ill. Iowa (KWQC) - Think you will have enough gas once your fuel light goes on in your vehicle? AAA tested the accuracy of in-vehicle fuel systems that provide a miles-to-empty estimate. Overall, it says the systems tested were relatively accurate, but a closer examination showed the way you drive and other variables could result in a significant difference.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

How to Make the Most Money Selling Your Used Car

Used car prices have skyrocketed. This isn’t great for consumers, but you could make a major profit if you are looking to sell your vehicle. When it comes to selling a car, there are plenty of ways to leave money on the table as well. Here’s a breakdown of how you can make the most money selling your used car.
Trafficwmskamfm.com

AAA: The Faster You Drive, The More You Spend

Driving faster than the speed limit can be costly for motorists, according to new research from AAA. The latest testing shows that driving even five miles over the speed limit has a negative impact on fuel efficiency and increases driving costs. With gasoline prices at a seven-year high, the Automobile...
EconomyAutoweek.com

Hyundai Is Bringing Its Hydrogen Trucks Here

Hyundai will test Xcient hydrogen fuel cell trucks in California, with the first batch arriving in August. The automaker, along with public and private partners, will test a fleet of 32 hydrogen trucks on warehouse routes in the state. The promise of hydrogen fuel cell tech appears to be shifting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy