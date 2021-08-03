Survey of Lake Geneva diesel prices reveals $0.06 savings at cheapest station

(LAKE GENEVA, WI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.06 depending on where in Lake Geneva they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Lake Geneva area went to Mobil at 1415 Mill St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.08 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.14, at Kwik Trip at 700–798 Ann St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Mobil 1415 Mill St, Lyons

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 3.08

Mobil N 1203 Park Rd, Pell Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.47 $ 3.77 $ 3.09

Kwik Trip 700–798 Ann St, Lake Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.14

Kwik Trip 710 Williams St, Lake Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.14

Mobil 350 N Edwards Blvd, Lake Geneva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.42 $ 3.89 $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:16 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.