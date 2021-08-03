Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bolivar, MO

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Bolivar station

Posted by 
Bolivar Voice
Bolivar Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s9Wyo_0bGLJ0QZ00

(BOLIVAR, MO) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Bolivar they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Bolivar area went to MFA at 304 S Main St , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Conoco at 1301 N Oakland Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

MFA

304 S Main St , Bolivar
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Wood's Express

804 S Springfield Ave , Bolivar
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.39
$2.99

Phillips 66

1602 E Broadway St, Bolivar
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.54
$2.99

Phillips 66

1913 W Broadway St, Bolivar
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Kum & Go

3303 W Broadway, Bolivar
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Conoco

1301 N Oakland Ave, Bolivar
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Bolivar Voice

Bolivar Voice

Bolivar, MO
30
Followers
123
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bolivar Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
City
Bolivar, MO
Local
Missouri Industry
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Mfa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
TrafficWWLP 22News

AAA warning drivers of misleading fuel gauge

(WWLP) – AAA is warning drivers that vehicles fuel-economy display, which tells you the number of miles you can go before running out of gas, might not be accurate. That’s because the miles-to-empty gauge varies between vehicles, but it’s also based upon driving habits such as speed, acceleration, and driving distance. AAA says because gas is at or above $3 a gallon in most places, people are trying to stretch their tanks before re-filling, but it’s leaving many people stranded on the sides of roads.
TrafficPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Can All Cars Use Premium Gas?

Age-old questions that have plagued scholars for generations: What’s the difference between regular and premium gas? Don’t all types of gasoline burn and drive pistons the same? Does premium gas help get a vehicle better fuel economy?. OK, it’s highly unlikely scholars have asked such questions, but you’d probably like...

Comments / 0

Community Policy