Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Bolivar station

(BOLIVAR, MO) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Bolivar they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Bolivar area went to MFA at 304 S Main St , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Conoco at 1301 N Oakland Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

MFA 304 S Main St , Bolivar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Wood's Express 804 S Springfield Ave , Bolivar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Phillips 66 1602 E Broadway St, Bolivar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 2.99

Phillips 66 1913 W Broadway St, Bolivar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Kum & Go 3303 W Broadway, Bolivar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Conoco 1301 N Oakland Ave, Bolivar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.