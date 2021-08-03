Thirsty truck? Here's New Ulm's cheapest diesel
(NEW ULM, MN) Savings of as much as $0.15 per gallon on diesel were available in the New Ulm area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the New Ulm area on Tuesday, found that Casey's at 31420Th St Shad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 627 N Minnesota St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.21, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.44
$3.84
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0