Thirsty truck? Here's New Ulm's cheapest diesel

(NEW ULM, MN) Savings of as much as $0.15 per gallon on diesel were available in the New Ulm area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the New Ulm area on Tuesday, found that Casey's at 31420Th St Shad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 627 N Minnesota St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.21, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Casey's 31420Th St S, New Ulm

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

BP 627 N Minnesota St, New Ulm

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.