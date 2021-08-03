Cancel
New Ulm, MN

Thirsty truck? Here's New Ulm's cheapest diesel

Posted by 
New Ulm Voice
New Ulm Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LQvQd_0bGLIzqu00

(NEW ULM, MN) Savings of as much as $0.15 per gallon on diesel were available in the New Ulm area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the New Ulm area on Tuesday, found that Casey's at 31420Th St Shad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 627 N Minnesota St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.21, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Casey's

31420Th St S, New Ulm
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.14

BP

627 N Minnesota St, New Ulm
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.44
$3.84
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

New Ulm Voice

New Ulm Voice

New Ulm, MN
With New Ulm Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Comments / 0

