Survey of Magnolia diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.29

(MAGNOLIA, AR) You could be saving up to $0.29 per gallon on diesel in Magnolia, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Magnolia area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.1, at Exxon at 407 W Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Exxon at Ar-82 .

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.26, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon 407 W Main St, Magnolia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.10

Murphy USA 58 Us-79 N, Magnolia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 3.59 $ 3.30

Exxon Ar-82 , Magnolia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.