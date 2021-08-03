Cancel
Magnolia, AR

Survey of Magnolia diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.29

Posted by 
Magnolia Dispatch
Magnolia Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R5QKh_0bGLIyyB00

(MAGNOLIA, AR) You could be saving up to $0.29 per gallon on diesel in Magnolia, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Magnolia area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.1, at Exxon at 407 W Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Exxon at Ar-82 .

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.26, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon

407 W Main St, Magnolia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.20
$3.50
$3.10

Murphy USA

58 Us-79 N, Magnolia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.21
$3.59
$3.30

Exxon

Ar-82 , Magnolia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

