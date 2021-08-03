Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Astoria

(ASTORIA, OR) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Astoria, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Astoria area went to Mobil at 1701 Marine Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.59 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.69, at Safeway at 3200 Leif Erikson Dr, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Astoria area was $3.61, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Mobil 1701 Marine Dr, Astoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.59

76 180 Marine Dr, Astoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.59

Safeway 3200 Leif Erikson Dr, Astoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.71 $ 3.83 $ 3.98 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.81 $ 3.93 $ 4.08 $ 3.69

Fred Meyer 695 S Oregon Coast Hwy, Warrenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.81 $ 3.96 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.