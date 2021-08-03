Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astoria, OR

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Astoria

Posted by 
Astoria Times
Astoria Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mp2Vm_0bGLIx5S00

(ASTORIA, OR) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Astoria, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Astoria area went to Mobil at 1701 Marine Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.59 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.69, at Safeway at 3200 Leif Erikson Dr, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Astoria area was $3.61, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Mobil

1701 Marine Dr, Astoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$3.59

76

180 Marine Dr, Astoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.89
$3.99
$3.59

Safeway

3200 Leif Erikson Dr, Astoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.71
$3.83
$3.98
$3.59
card
card$3.81
$3.93
$4.08
$3.69

Fred Meyer

695 S Oregon Coast Hwy, Warrenton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.81
$3.96
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Astoria Times

Astoria Times

Astoria, OR
21
Followers
123
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Astoria Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Astoria, OR
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Industry
Local
Oregon Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leif Erikson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Mobil#Safeway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Trafficstjohnsource.com

DLCA Informs Public of Fuel Price Survey and Rack Rates as of August 2

Commissioner Richard Evangelista of the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs is notifying the public of its latest territorywide fuel price survey findings that was conducted on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, on St. Croix, St. Thomas and St. John. Fuel surveys are designed to inform consumers of the most affordable fuel prices throughout the territory. The fuel survey results and rack rates are included for comparative viewing and transparency.
TrafficBirmingham Star

Steep fuel prices announced for this week

The petrol price will increase by 91 cents per litre (c/l) in August, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) said. The DMRE on Saturday issued a statement indicating steep fuel hikes next month - among the main drivers include an increase in the Brent crude oil price from $73 per barrel to $74 per barrel, as well as an increase in international petroleum product prices, depreciation of the rand exchange rate and the implementation of a slate levy of 6.58c/l. The slate levy is a mechanism implemented to finance under recovery by the South African petroleum industry.
Trafficagfax.com

Fuel Report: Diesel, Gas Prices Down Slightly

The U.S. average diesel fuel price decreased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.34 per gallon on July 26, 92 cents higher than a year ago. The Midwest price decreased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.26 per gallon, and the Gulf Coast and East Coast prices each decreased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.08 per gallon and $3.31 per gallon, respectively. The Rocky Mountain price increased more than 1 cent to $3.65 per gallon, and the West Coast price increased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.93 per gallon.
TrafficOrange Leader

See where gas prices are headed after U.S. gasoline demand hits new high

Average gas prices in most states finally drifted lower in the last week with oil prices struggling under the weight of a rise in new COVID cases thanks to the Delta variant and OPEC’s increase in oil production. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, consumers aren’t yet...
TrafficWTAJ

Average US gas price rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.22

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents over the past two weeks to $3.22 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas supply is abundant, which could keep prices from spiking further. The price at the pump...
Trafficagfax.com

Fuel Report: Diesel, Gas Over 90 Cents Higher Than Last Year

The U.S. average diesel fuel price increased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.34 per gallon on July 19, 91 cents higher than a year ago. The Rocky Mountain price increased 4 cents to $3.63 per gallon, the West Coast price increased more than 2 cents to $3.93 per gallon, and the Midwest price increased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.26 per gallon. The East Coast and Gulf Coast prices were unchanged, remaining at $3.31 per gallon and $3.08 per gallon, respectively.
TrafficDaily News

Increased demand for gasoline leaves Americans paying more at the pump

Fueled by a pandemic that left them stir crazy, folks are hitting the road at a robust pace this summer, driving up the demand for gasoline. At 10 million barrels per day, gasoline demand set an Energy Information Administration record last week, according to the AAA auto club. The nearly 1 million barrel-per-day jump in demand pushed the U.S. average price at the pump to $3.14 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.
Trafficksro.com

Gas Prices Still Rising Across The Nation

Gas prices are a half-cent higher this morning. The Triple-A survey shows the national average price for regular is three dollars and 16-point-six cents a gallon. That’s the highest in more than a week and nearly six cents higher than a month ago. The most expensive gas in the country took a big jump as the statewide average in California is four-34-point-six cents a gallon. That’s more than a cent and-a-half higher than yesterday.
Energy IndustryBBC

Electric Ireland: 10% price hike for customers

One of Northern Ireland's main electricity suppliers is increasing its prices for consumers from Sunday. Electric Ireland customers will see a 10.2% increase in their electricity bill with effect from 1 August. The company said this equates to an increase of approximately £1.14 per week on an average household bill.
EconomyPosted by
99.1 WFMK

Semiconductor Shortage Shutting Down Local GM Plants

This has been an ongoing issue for quite some time now. There is a major global semiconductor shortage which has been causing thousands of new vehicles to sit idle for quite some time now. Have you noticed more recently driving down Mt. Hope road near Michigan State University, there were...
Economyelectrek.co

Tesla increases Model S price by another $5,000

Tesla has increased the price of the base Model S by another $5,000 – making it a $10,000 base price increase in less than a month. Since the beginning of the year, we have been covering a seemingly continuous series of price increases throughout Tesla’s vehicle lineup. However, it has...
Economyngtnews.com

Vermont Power Company Buys New Electric Trucks from Lion Electric

Green Mountain Power (GMP) of Vermont is purchasing two of The Lion Electric Company’s all-electric trucks: a Lion8 bucket truck for line crews and a Lion6 stake body truck for electrical maintenance field crews. Lion Electric expects to deliver the first truck to GMP in the first half of 2022, and the second one is scheduled to arrive next summer.
BusinessFortune

The historic lumber bubble is over, with price falling 68% from peak

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. For the eighth consecutive week, the price that sawmills charge distributors for lumber is down. Last week, the "cash" market price of lumber fell $90, to $485 per thousand board feet, according to data provided...
GlobeSt.com

It's Not Just Lumber. OSB Prices Have Jumped More than 500%

While lumber cost increases have gained a lot of attention over the past year as they quadrupled between April 2020 and May 2021, it isn’t the only building material to experience meteoric price increases recently. As lumber costs are declining, the price of oriented strand board (OSB) has increased 510%...
Industry27 First News

Lumber prices plunge; why you’re not seeing the savings

(WJW) – Lumber prices have plunged from historic highs. But those prices aren’t being seen by consumers just yet. In May, the price per thousand board feet ran $1,686. The current price is $667 per thousand board feet. By August, analysts predict that price will be around $350. “While the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy