Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Astoria
(ASTORIA, OR) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Astoria, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Astoria area went to Mobil at 1701 Marine Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.59 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.69, at Safeway at 3200 Leif Erikson Dr, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Astoria area was $3.61, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$3.89
$3.99
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.71
$3.83
$3.98
$3.59
|card
card$3.81
$3.93
$4.08
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.81
$3.96
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
