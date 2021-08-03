La Grande diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.17
(LA GRANDE, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.17 if you’re buying diesel in La Grande, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater La Grande area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.66, at Sinclair at 1709 Gekeler Ln. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.83, listed at Flying J at 63276 Or-203.
The average price across the greater La Grande area was $3.70, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.66
$--
$--
$3.66
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.69
|card
card$3.71
$--
$--
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.93
$4.09
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$--
$3.99
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$3.93
$4.13
$3.69
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
