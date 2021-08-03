La Grande diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.17

(LA GRANDE, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.17 if you’re buying diesel in La Grande, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater La Grande area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.66, at Sinclair at 1709 Gekeler Ln. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.83, listed at Flying J at 63276 Or-203.

The average price across the greater La Grande area was $3.70, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair 1709 Gekeler Ln, La Grande

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.66 $ -- $ -- $ 3.66

Safeway 2111 Adams Ave, La Grande

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.69 card card $ 3.71 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Texaco 2112 Island Ave, La Grande

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Mobil 408 Adams Ave, La Grande

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.93 $ 4.09 $ 3.69

Chevron 2706 Island Ave, La Grande

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 3.69

Chevron 10173 B St, La Grande

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.