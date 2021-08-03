Survey pinpoints Levelland's cheapest diesel

(LEVELLAND, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.05 if you’re buying diesel in Levelland, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Levelland area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.81, at Murphy USA at 401 E Sh-114. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.86, listed at Stripes at 101 N College Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.83, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 401 E Sh-114, Levelland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.81

Allsup's 212 College Ave, Levelland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.82

Stripes 101 N College Ave, Levelland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.86

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.