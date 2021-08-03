Cancel
Levelland, TX

Survey pinpoints Levelland's cheapest diesel

Levelland Journal
Levelland Journal
 3 days ago
(LEVELLAND, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.05 if you’re buying diesel in Levelland, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Levelland area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.81, at Murphy USA at 401 E Sh-114. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.86, listed at Stripes at 101 N College Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.83, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA

401 E Sh-114, Levelland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$--
$2.81

Allsup's

212 College Ave, Levelland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.82

Stripes

101 N College Ave, Levelland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.86

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Levelland Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

