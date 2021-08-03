Diesel survey: Galax's cheapest station
(GALAX, VA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.11 if you’re buying diesel in Galax, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Galax area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Speedway at 509 E Stuart Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.1, listed at Marathon at 806 S Main St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.08, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.25
$3.66
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$3.05
|card
card$2.90
$3.20
$3.50
$3.10
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.28
$3.67
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
