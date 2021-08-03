Cancel
Galax, VA

Diesel survey: Galax's cheapest station

Galax Bulletin
Galax Bulletin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg8Gp_0bGLIsfp00

(GALAX, VA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.11 if you’re buying diesel in Galax, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Galax area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Speedway at 509 E Stuart Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.1, listed at Marathon at 806 S Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.08, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Speedway

509 E Stuart Dr, Galax
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.25
$3.66
$2.99

Baywood Market & Deli

10405 Grayson Pkwy, Galax
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$3.05
card
card$2.90
$3.20
$3.50
$3.10

CITGO

200 S Main St, Galax
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$--
$3.09

Mobil

812 S Main St, Galax
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$3.09

BP

900 S Main St, Galax
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$3.09

Exxon

532 E Stuart Dr, Galax
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.28
$3.67
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Galax Bulletin

Galax Bulletin

Galax, VA
