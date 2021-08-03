Diesel survey: Galax's cheapest station

(GALAX, VA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.11 if you’re buying diesel in Galax, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Galax area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Speedway at 509 E Stuart Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.1, listed at Marathon at 806 S Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.08, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Speedway 509 E Stuart Dr, Galax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.25 $ 3.66 $ 2.99

Baywood Market & Deli 10405 Grayson Pkwy, Galax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.05 card card $ 2.90 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.10

CITGO 200 S Main St, Galax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.09

Mobil 812 S Main St, Galax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

BP 900 S Main St, Galax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Exxon 532 E Stuart Dr, Galax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.28 $ 3.67 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.