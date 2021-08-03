Diesel price update: Steamboat Springs's cheapest station

(STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.35 if you’re buying diesel in Steamboat Springs, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Steamboat Springs area on Tuesday, found that Yampa Valley Tire Pros at 2120 Downhill Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.64 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Conoco at 942 Lincoln Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99

The average price across the greater Steamboat Springs area was $3.78, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Yampa Valley Tire Pros 2120 Downhill Dr, Steamboat Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.84 $ 4.04 $ 4.34 $ 3.64 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.39 $ 3.69

Pilot 1694 13Th St, Steamboat Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 3.65

Kum & Go 80 Anglers Dr, Steamboat Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ -- $ 4.39 $ 3.69

Kum & Go 2032 Curve Plaza, Steamboat Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.08 $ 4.40 $ 3.69

Phillips 66 500 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.20 $ 4.50 $ 3.79

Sinclair 644 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.34 $ 4.79 $ 3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.