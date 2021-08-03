Sturgeon Bay diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.05

(STURGEON BAY, WI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.05 depending on where in Sturgeon Bay they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Sturgeon Bay area on Tuesday, found that BP at 253 Michigan Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 211 Michigan St , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.14

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

BP 253 Michigan St, Sturgeon Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 3.09

BP 1767 Egg Harbor Rd, Sturgeon Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Amoco 5581 Gordon Rd, Sturgeon Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 3.09

Shell 211 Michigan St , Sturgeon Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.14

BP 7513 State Highway 42 57, Sturgeon Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.