Burley diesel price check reveals $0.28 savings at cheapest station

(BURLEY, ID) Savings of as much as $0.28 per gallon on diesel were available in the Burley area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Burley area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 9 West Ellishad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.85 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 260 Centennial Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.13

The average price across the greater Burley area was $3.92, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Chevron 9 West Ellis, Paul

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 3.85

Maverik 1209 Main St, Burley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ 3.94 $ 4.14 $ 3.87

Maverik 701 North Overland, Burley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.84 $ 3.94 $ 4.14 $ 3.87

Shell 1337 W Main St, Burley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.88

Shell 544 N Overland Ave, Burley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 3.97 $ 4.12 $ 3.88

Chevron 702 N Overland Ave, Burley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.88

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.