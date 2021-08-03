Burley diesel price check reveals $0.28 savings at cheapest station
(BURLEY, ID) Savings of as much as $0.28 per gallon on diesel were available in the Burley area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Burley area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 9 West Ellishad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.85 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 260 Centennial Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.13
The average price across the greater Burley area was $3.92, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.75
$3.95
$4.15
$3.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.84
$3.94
$4.14
$3.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.84
$3.94
$4.14
$3.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$3.97
$4.12
$3.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$--
$--
$3.88
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
