Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Sandpoint's cheapest
(SANDPOINT, ID) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.11 in the greater Sandpoint area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Sandpoint area on Tuesday, found that Co-Op at 125 Tibbets Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.49 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mobil at 830 N 5Th Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.6
The average price across the greater Sandpoint area was $3.53, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.48
$3.77
$4.20
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.50
$--
$4.24
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.48
$3.64
$3.75
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.72
$3.87
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.74
$3.95
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.72
$3.87
$3.54
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
