Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Sandpoint's cheapest

(SANDPOINT, ID) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.11 in the greater Sandpoint area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Sandpoint area on Tuesday, found that Co-Op at 125 Tibbets Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.49 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mobil at 830 N 5Th Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.6

The average price across the greater Sandpoint area was $3.53, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Co-Op 125 Tibbets Dr, Sandpoint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.48 $ 3.77 $ 4.20 $ 3.49

76 31076 Id-200 E, Ponderay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.50 $ -- $ 4.24 $ 3.49

Conoco 477000 Us-95, Ponderay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.48 $ 3.64 $ 3.75 $ 3.49

Chevron 402 N 5Th Ave, Sandpoint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.72 $ 3.87 $ 3.54

Conoco 209 E Superior St, Sandpoint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.74 $ 3.95 $ 3.54

Chevron 210 E Superior St, Sandpoint

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.72 $ 3.87 $ 3.54

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.