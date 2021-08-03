Cancel
Sandpoint, ID

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Sandpoint's cheapest

Sandpoint Voice
Sandpoint Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kK3V4_0bGLImch00

(SANDPOINT, ID) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.11 in the greater Sandpoint area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Sandpoint area on Tuesday, found that Co-Op at 125 Tibbets Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.49 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Mobil at 830 N 5Th Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.6

The average price across the greater Sandpoint area was $3.53, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Co-Op

125 Tibbets Dr, Sandpoint
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.48
$3.77
$4.20
$3.49

76

31076 Id-200 E, Ponderay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.50
$--
$4.24
$3.49

Conoco

477000 Us-95, Ponderay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.48
$3.64
$3.75
$3.49

Chevron

402 N 5Th Ave, Sandpoint
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.72
$3.87
$3.54

Conoco

209 E Superior St, Sandpoint
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.74
$3.95
$3.54

Chevron

210 E Superior St, Sandpoint
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.72
$3.87
$3.54

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Sandpoint Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

