Okmulgee diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.52

(OKMULGEE, OK) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.52 in the greater Okmulgee area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Okmulgee area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 1750 S Wood Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.87 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 1300 N Wood Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 1750 S Wood Dr, Okmulgee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 2.87

Circle K 303 S Wood Dr, Okmulgee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.07 $ 3.22 $ 2.89

Circle K 1220 S Wood Dr, Okmulgee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.07 $ 3.22 $ 2.89

Circle K 1201 W 4Th St, Okmulgee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.07 $ 3.22 $ 2.89

Shell 2800 N Wood Dr, Okmulgee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.05 $ 3.29 $ 2.91

Love's Travel Stop 1300 N Wood Dr, Okmulgee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.34 card card $ 2.72 $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.