Okmulgee diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.52
(OKMULGEE, OK) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.52 in the greater Okmulgee area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Okmulgee area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 1750 S Wood Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.87 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 1300 N Wood Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$3.01
$3.31
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$3.07
$3.22
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$3.07
$3.22
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$3.07
$3.22
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.05
$3.29
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.73
$3.03
$3.33
$3.34
|card
card$2.72
$3.02
$3.32
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0