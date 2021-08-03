Cancel
Okmulgee, OK

Okmulgee diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.52

Okmulgee Voice
3 days ago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=276lj9_0bGLIljy00

(OKMULGEE, OK) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.52 in the greater Okmulgee area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Okmulgee area on Tuesday, found that Murphy USA at 1750 S Wood Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.87 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 1300 N Wood Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.03, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA

1750 S Wood Dr, Okmulgee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.01
$3.31
$2.87

Circle K

303 S Wood Dr, Okmulgee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.07
$3.22
$2.89

Circle K

1220 S Wood Dr, Okmulgee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.07
$3.22
$2.89

Circle K

1201 W 4Th St, Okmulgee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.07
$3.22
$2.89

Shell

2800 N Wood Dr, Okmulgee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.05
$3.29
$2.91

Love's Travel Stop

1300 N Wood Dr, Okmulgee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.73
$3.03
$3.33
$3.34
card
card$2.72
$3.02
$3.32
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Okmulgee Voice

Okmulgee Voice

Okmulgee, OK
43
Followers
101
Post
4K+
Views
