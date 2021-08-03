Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Artesia
(ARTESIA, NM) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Artesia, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Artesia area went to Phillips 66 at 104 N 1St St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.25 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Phillips 66 at 104 N 1St St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.51
$3.79
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
