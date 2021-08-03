Cancel
Artesia, NM

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Artesia

Artesia Journal
 3 days ago
(ARTESIA, NM) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Artesia, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Artesia area went to Phillips 66 at 104 N 1St St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.25 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Phillips 66 at 104 N 1St St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Phillips 66

104 N 1St St, Artesia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.51
$3.79
$3.25

Shell

101 N 1St St, Artesia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.25

Shamrock

301 E Main St, Artesia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Artesia Journal

Artesia, NM
With Artesia Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

