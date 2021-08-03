Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Artesia

(ARTESIA, NM) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Artesia, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Artesia area went to Phillips 66 at 104 N 1St St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.25 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Phillips 66 at 104 N 1St St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Phillips 66 104 N 1St St, Artesia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.51 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

Shell 101 N 1St St, Artesia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Shamrock 301 E Main St, Artesia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.