Barre diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.09 per gallon
(BARRE, VT) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.09 depending on where in Barre they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Barre area on Tuesday, found that Mobil at 366 E Montpelier Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 5 Memorial Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.23
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.33
$3.63
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$3.27
$3.52
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.24
$3.44
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.29
$3.55
$3.23
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
