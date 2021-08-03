Barre diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.09 per gallon

(BARRE, VT) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.09 depending on where in Barre they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Barre area on Tuesday, found that Mobil at 366 E Montpelier Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 5 Memorial Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.23

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Mobil 366 E Montpelier Rd, Montpelier

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 3.63 $ 3.14

CITGO 15 Berlin St, Montpelier

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Mobil 3 Berlin St, Montpelier

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.27 $ 3.52 $ 3.15

Irving 213 Paine Tpke North, Berlin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.19

Shell 5 Memorial Dr, Montpelier

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.29 $ 3.55 $ 3.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.