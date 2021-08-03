Cancel
Barre, VT

Barre diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.09 per gallon

Barre Journal
 3 days ago
(BARRE, VT) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.09 depending on where in Barre they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Barre area on Tuesday, found that Mobil at 366 E Montpelier Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 5 Memorial Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.23

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Mobil

366 E Montpelier Rd, Montpelier
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.33
$3.63
$3.14

CITGO

15 Berlin St, Montpelier
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$--
$--
$3.15

Mobil

3 Berlin St, Montpelier
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$3.27
$3.52
$3.15

Irving

213 Paine Tpke North, Berlin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.24
$3.44
$3.19

Shell

5 Memorial Dr, Montpelier
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.29
$3.55
$3.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

