Show Low, AZ

Show Low diesel prices: $0.26/gallon savings at Show Low's cheapest station

Posted by 
Show Low News Flash
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRKto_0bGLIhD400

(SHOW LOW, AZ) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.26 depending on where in Show Low they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Show Low area went to Splash & Dash at 261 N White Mountain Rd , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.97 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.23, at Speedway at 1981 E Deuce Of Clubs, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Show Low area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Splash & Dash

261 N White Mountain Rd , Show Low
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.08
$--
$--
$2.97
card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99

Chevron

480 E Deuce Of Clubs, Show Low
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$2.99

Circle K

311 E Deuce Of Clubs, Show Low
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$3.49
$3.78
$3.05

Circle K

1600 W Deuce Of Clubs, Show Low
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$3.49
$3.78
$3.05

Safeway

900 W Deuce Of Clubs , Show Low
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.78
$3.06

Speedway

331 W Deuce Of Clubs, Show Low
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$3.49
$3.78
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Show Low, AZ
59
Followers
125
Post
7K+
Views
