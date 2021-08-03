Show Low diesel prices: $0.26/gallon savings at Show Low's cheapest station
(SHOW LOW, AZ) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.26 depending on where in Show Low they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Show Low area went to Splash & Dash at 261 N White Mountain Rd , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.97 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.23, at Speedway at 1981 E Deuce Of Clubs, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Show Low area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.08
$--
$--
$2.97
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$3.49
$3.78
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$3.49
$3.78
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.78
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$3.49
$3.78
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
