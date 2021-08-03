Show Low diesel prices: $0.26/gallon savings at Show Low's cheapest station

(SHOW LOW, AZ) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.26 depending on where in Show Low they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Show Low area went to Splash & Dash at 261 N White Mountain Rd , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.97 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.23, at Speedway at 1981 E Deuce Of Clubs, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Show Low area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Splash & Dash 261 N White Mountain Rd , Show Low

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Chevron 480 E Deuce Of Clubs, Show Low

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Circle K 311 E Deuce Of Clubs, Show Low

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.49 $ 3.78 $ 3.05

Circle K 1600 W Deuce Of Clubs, Show Low

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.49 $ 3.78 $ 3.05

Safeway 900 W Deuce Of Clubs , Show Low

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.78 $ 3.06

Speedway 331 W Deuce Of Clubs, Show Low

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.49 $ 3.78 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.