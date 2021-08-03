Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Moberly

(MOBERLY, MO) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Moberly area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Moberly area on Tuesday, found that Phillips 66 at 1400 N Morley Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Break Time at 1210 Us-24 E , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Phillips 66 1400 N Morley St, Moberly

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Casey's 1222 Hurley St, Moberly

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Unbranded 600 E Us-24, Moberly

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Break Time 1751 Urbandale Drive East, Moberly

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

MFA 1352 Us-24 E , Moberly

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Casey's 410 S Main St, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.