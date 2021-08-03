Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Moberly
(MOBERLY, MO) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Moberly area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Moberly area on Tuesday, found that Phillips 66 at 1400 N Morley Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Break Time at 1210 Us-24 E , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.49
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.14
$3.39
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
