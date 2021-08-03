Local price review shows Atmore diesel price, cheapest station

(ATMORE, AL) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Atmore, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Atmore area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 303 Howard Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 4740 Cr-1, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.01, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Chevron 303 Howard St, Atmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.30 $ 3.70 $ 2.99

Mobil 901 W Nashville Ave, Atmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 1204 E Nashville Ave, Atmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.30 $ 3.70 $ 2.99

Chevron 1421 S Main St, Atmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.30 $ 3.70 $ 2.99

Chevron 6202 Al-21, Atmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.30 $ 3.70 $ 2.99

Shell 4740 Cr-1, Atmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.31 $ 3.66 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.