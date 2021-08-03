Local price review shows Atmore diesel price, cheapest station
(ATMORE, AL) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Atmore, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Atmore area on Tuesday, found that Chevron at 303 Howard Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 4740 Cr-1, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.01, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.30
$3.70
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.30
$3.70
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.30
$3.70
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.30
$3.70
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.31
$3.66
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0