Survey of Cleveland diesel prices shows where to save $0.10 per gallon

(CLEVELAND, MS) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Cleveland area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Cleveland area went to Dodge's Store at 714 N Davis Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.74 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.84, at On The Go at 188 Hwy 61 North, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Cleveland area was $2.79, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Dodge's Store 714 N Davis Ave, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ 2.74 card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Murphy USA 710 N Davis Dr Suite W, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 2.79

On The Go 188 Hwy 61 North, Boyle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 2.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.