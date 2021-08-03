Survey of Cleveland diesel prices shows where to save $0.10 per gallon
(CLEVELAND, MS) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Cleveland area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Cleveland area went to Dodge's Store at 714 N Davis Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.74 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.84, at On The Go at 188 Hwy 61 North, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Cleveland area was $2.79, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.71
$--
$--
$2.74
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.33
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.19
$3.39
$2.84
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
