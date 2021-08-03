Cancel
Hibbing, MN

Hibbing diesel prices: $0.15/gallon savings at Hibbing's cheapest station

Posted by 
Hibbing Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg8Gp_0bGLIWRx00

(HIBBING, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.15 if you’re buying diesel in Hibbing, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Hibbing area on Tuesday, found that Holiday at 2617 13Th Ave Ehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Lucky Seven A1 at 1501 E Howard St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.20, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Holiday

2617 13Th Ave E, Hibbing
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.07
$--
$3.14

BP

12070 Us-169, Hibbing
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.24
$3.14

Calumet

2202 1St Ave, Hibbing
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.04
$3.24
$3.15

Lucky Seven A1

1501 E Howard St, Hibbing
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.29

Lucky Seven General Store

1002 3Rd Ave Nw, Chisholm
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Hibbing Dispatch

Hibbing, MN
33
Followers
131
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hibbing Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

