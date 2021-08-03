Hibbing diesel prices: $0.15/gallon savings at Hibbing's cheapest station
(HIBBING, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.15 if you’re buying diesel in Hibbing, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Hibbing area on Tuesday, found that Holiday at 2617 13Th Ave Ehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Lucky Seven A1 at 1501 E Howard St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.20, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.07
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.24
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.04
$3.24
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
