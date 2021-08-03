Hibbing diesel prices: $0.15/gallon savings at Hibbing's cheapest station

(HIBBING, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.15 if you’re buying diesel in Hibbing, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Hibbing area on Tuesday, found that Holiday at 2617 13Th Ave Ehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Lucky Seven A1 at 1501 E Howard St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.20, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Holiday 2617 13Th Ave E, Hibbing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.07 $ -- $ 3.14

BP 12070 Us-169, Hibbing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.24 $ 3.14

Calumet 2202 1St Ave, Hibbing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 3.15

Lucky Seven A1 1501 E Howard St, Hibbing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Lucky Seven General Store 1002 3Rd Ave Nw, Chisholm

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.