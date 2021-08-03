Survey pinpoints Hazard's cheapest diesel
(HAZARD, KY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Hazard area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Hazard area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 4340 S Ky-15had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 108 E Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09
The average price across the greater Hazard area was $3.07, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.65
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
