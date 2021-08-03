Survey pinpoints Hazard's cheapest diesel

(HAZARD, KY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Hazard area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Hazard area on Tuesday, found that Marathon at 4340 S Ky-15had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 108 E Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

The average price across the greater Hazard area was $3.07, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Marathon 4340 S Ky-15, Hazard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Marathon 1416 E Main St, Hazard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Shell 108 E Main St, Hazard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Double Kwik 931 N Ky-15, Hazard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Marathon 101 Rockwood Ln, Hazard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Shell 1079 Morton Blvd, Hazard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.65 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.