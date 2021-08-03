Survey of La Follette diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.20
(LA FOLLETTE, TN) You could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on diesel in La Follette, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater La Follette area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Shell at 219 W Central Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Marathon at 708 W Central Ave.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.29
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$2.95
$3.20
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.09
$3.25
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.23
$3.25
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.01
$3.26
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.49
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
