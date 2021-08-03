Survey of La Follette diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.20

(LA FOLLETTE, TN) You could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on diesel in La Follette, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater La Follette area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Shell at 219 W Central Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Marathon at 708 W Central Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 219 W Central Ave, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Murphy Express 2135 Jacksboro Pike, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 2.89

Marathon 2449 Jacksboro Pike 1, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.09 $ 3.25 $ 2.99

Weigel's 2403 Jacksboro Pk, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.23 $ 3.25 $ 3.05

Marathon 708 W Central Ave, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.01 $ 3.26 $ 3.09

Phillips 66 1620 E Central Ave, La Follette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.