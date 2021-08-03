Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafollette, TN

Survey of La Follette diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.20

Posted by 
Lafollette Times
Lafollette Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWdFb_0bGLIR2K00

(LA FOLLETTE, TN) You could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on diesel in La Follette, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater La Follette area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Shell at 219 W Central Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Marathon at 708 W Central Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.00, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell

219 W Central Ave, La Follette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.29
$2.89

Murphy Express

2135 Jacksboro Pike, La Follette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$2.95
$3.20
$2.89

Marathon

2449 Jacksboro Pike 1, La Follette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.09
$3.25
$2.99

Weigel's

2403 Jacksboro Pk, La Follette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.23
$3.25
$3.05

Marathon

708 W Central Ave, La Follette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.01
$3.26
$3.09

Phillips 66

1620 E Central Ave, La Follette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.49
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Lafollette Times

Lafollette Times

Lafollette, TN
39
Followers
53
Post
384
Views
ABOUT

With Lafollette Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
Lafollette, TN
Traffic
City
Lafollette, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Shell#Marathon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Trafficaccesswdun.com

Statewide gas price average down this week

The statewide price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.96 as of Monday. That's the latest report from AAA, which reports Georgia's price is lower than the national average of $3.16. In our area, Lumpkin County had the highest prices at $3 a gallon, while Barrow County had...
Stark County, OHwhbc.com

Gas Prices Down Slightly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The price of gasoline has fallen off a few cents over the last few days. The AAA average price in Stark County Thursday morning is $3.03 a gallon. A year ago it was $1.95. The national average price is $3.16.

Comments / 0

Community Policy